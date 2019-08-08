Caribbean Examinations Council appoints new registrar/CEO
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has a new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer at the helm of the organisation.
Effective August 1, Dr Wayne Wesley, a Jamaican, took over from former Registrar Glenroy Cumberbatch, who retired at the end of July.
Wesley joined CXC in June 2018, as Director of Operations, Examination Services and assisted in providing strategic leadership and management to the organisation, in addition to overseeing the planning, development and operation of the core examination services of CXC, to the organisation's regional and international stakeholders.
Prior to joining CXC, Wesley led the Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/ National Training Agency (HEART Trust/NTA) in Jamaica, in the role of Executive Director and was Chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Training Authorities (CANTA).
During his professional career, he served at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and his time there culminated in his promotion and appointment to the academic rank of Senior Lecturer and Programme Director for the Industrial Engineering Programme.
“Dr Wesley brings to the role of Registrar/CEO, extensive knowledge gained through his Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Engineering from Florida State University, a Master of Science in Manufacturing Systems from Southern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Education in Industrial Technology with First Class Honours from UTech, a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Services Management from Jamaica Stock Exchange e- Campus, and a Level 8 Certificate in Strategic Direction and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute, UK,” CXC said in a release on Thursday.
Wesley was appointed by the Caribbean Examinations Council at its 50th Meeting in St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 7, 2018.
