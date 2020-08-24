Caribbean Museum set to open in Florida

PLANTATION, Florida — A Caribbean Diaspora NGO is planning to open a museum dedicated to Caribbean culture at the Westfield Broward Mall in Florida later this year.

It's called Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and is the property of Island SPACE — a nonprofit organisation whose mission is to facilitate the creation of artistic, cultural, and socially conscious initiatives that educate the public about the valuable contributions and positive significance of the Caribbean community.

In a statement released today, the NGO said the museum will host events and be the home of archives, resources, and information that relay the comprehensive story of Caribbean and Caribbean-American societies.

The museum, which is located in the heart of Broward County, is set to open during the fourth quarter of 2020.

It will boast interactive exhibits, informative tours, research facilities, and cultural events in the 1,500 square foot museum of history, and the 800 square foot art gallery and event space.

“According to 2017 Census data, one in four South Floridians are born in the Caribbean,” said Lloyd Stanbury, vice-president of the Island SPACE board.

“The museum fulfils the need to create a unified space for exploring and celebrating the ancestry, heritage, and common traditions shared by Caribbean nations. This is an exciting time. We are working to ensure that this venue becomes a place for increased tourism, education, visibility and awareness of the cultural and economic impact of Caribbean people. It will strengthen the common cultural and historical bonds between American immigrants from the Spanish, French, English and Dutch speaking countries of the Caribbean,” he added.

The NGO said it was soliciting support in the form of volunteerism, donations, sponsorships, and ambassadorships.

Donations in the form of artifacts from around the Caribbean are being actively sought, and cash and in-kind services are greatly needed, the organisation said.

“Thus far, the project is made possible by the generous support of more than 150 founding funders who have given individual donations from US$10 - US$1,000, and by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund, Blockbuster Entertainment Unrestricted Fund, Robert E Dooley Unrestricted Fund for Broward, Harold D Franks Fund, and Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund,” the statement read.

The organisation said additional funding is needed to develop the location, facilitate research, create exhibits, cover the cost of staffing and utilities as well as maintain a high quality experience of which the community can be proud.

Donations are mostly tax-deductible, Island SPACE said.

It has an interactive website - www.islandspacefl.org - which allows interested parties to view virtual exhibitions, support individual projects, volunteer and donate.