Caribbean agriculture ministers meeting to discuss food security in COVID-19 era
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Caribbean Community (CARICOM) agriculture ministers were meeting here on Thursday to chart a food and nutrition security and availability response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat has said.
It said the meeting, via teleconference, comes as CARICOM countries intensify safety measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe. Several member states have already reported cases of the virus that is blamed for more than 8,000 deaths worldwide.
According to the Secretariat, it will make a presentation on a framework document that deals with the agri-food response and mitigation.
It added that various CARICOM institutions, including the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute, the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and the Caribbean Fisheries Mechanism as well as the Caribbean Private Sector Organisation, and the Caribbean Development Bank will make presentations at the meeting.
The meeting will also be attended by representatives from partner agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the World Food Programme and the Caribbean Poultry Association.
“The meeting is expected to conclude with an agreed position on how CARICOM treats with any food security issues that may arise from COVID-19 and to ensure that the necessary support mechanisms are in place both regionally and nationally to safeguard food security for the region,” the Secretariat added.
