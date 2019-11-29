Caribbean airports addressing climate change

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – At least 27 airports in Latin America and the Caribbean have joined others around the world to actively engage in addressing their impact on climate change by reducing carbon emissions, according to the latest report released by the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA).

ACA released the annual results of the collective carbon management delivered by accredited airports in its 10th consecutive year ahead of the 13th edition of ACI Airport Exchange, which is the global meeting of airport leaders, key industry suppliers and aviation stakeholders here.

According to the report, the period May 2018 to May 2019, marked a decade since the programme's inception and the year ended with 274 accredited airports worldwide, an increase of 16 per cent over the previous year, proving the stronger than ever drive of the airport industry to deliver on its commitment to lower its own CO2 emissions, made in 2007.

It said that since last May, 14 more airports have joined the programme and became certified at one of its 4 levels of accreditation – Mapping, Reduction, Optimisation & Neutrality) – rounding up the total number of accredited airports to 288.

Out of that total, 147 are in Europe, 53 in Asia-Pacific, 47 in North America, 27 in Latin America and the Caribbean and 14 in Africa.

In November 2014, Airport Carbon Accreditation became the global standard for carbon management certification, with its extension to airports in Latin America and the Caribbean.

ACI World Director General, Angela Gittens, said “airports have been hard at work to deliver tangible CO2 reductions through Airport Carbon Accreditation.

“It has been a decade since the launch of the programme and it keeps on growing – both in the number of airports coming on board and in the level of ambition for carbon management. In its tenth year, 49 participating airports upgraded to a more demanding level of accreditation, the highest ever reported.”

She said from May 2018 to May 2019, accredited airports succeeded in collectively reducing the CO2 emissions under their control by 322,297 tonnes, a reduction of -4.9 per cent.

“Additionally, the 50 airports at the highest level of Airport Carbon Accreditation contributed to a further reduction of -710,673 tonnes of CO2 in other sectors through offsets aimed at balancing out their residual emissions. Their choices in terms of offsetting were framed by our recently developed Offsetting Guidance Document1, which sets new requirements and recommendations to help them procure offsets of the highest quality.”

ACI World noted that prior to any CO2 offsetting, airport operators had to pursue every possible path of reducing emissions under their operational control.

“Investment in renewable energy, more energy efficient lighting & heating, switching to hybrid or electric ground vehicles & support equipment as well as spurring employee behavioural change are some examples of initiatives put in place by the certified airports.”

The head of the Climate Neutral Now initiative at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat, Niclas Svenningsen, said air connectivity is an essential part of modern society, enabling people, business and communities to function together for the benefit of all.

“However, this mobility also poses some serious challenges, in particular in terms of climate change. By continuing their sterling work to address their emissions through Airport Carbon Accreditation, airports worldwide are showing that mobility and sustainability do not necessarily imply trade-offs.

“In the wake of the Climate Emergency, the need for non-State climate action has never been more burning. It is encouraging to witness the airport industry's push for ambitious carbon management from within, which this year delivered a 4.9 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions under their control. There is much that other industries can learn from this and even emulate,” Svenningsen said.