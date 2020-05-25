Caribbean baker Conrad Ifill dies in New York at 81
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Conrad Ifill, a Caribbean baker and the owner of Conrad's Famous Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has passed away.
Ifill, who grew up in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago succumbed to the COVID-19 on April 17 at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Hempstead, New York.
He died at age 81.
According to the New York Times, Ifill walked away from his Wall Street career as a data processor in 1981 to start his baking business.
He opened his first Conrad's Famous Bakery on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, New York. His bakery quickly gained popularity and in 2015, he opened another branch on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.
Ifill is survived by his wife, Faye Ifill, his son, two daughters, and a granddaughter, the New York Times reported.
