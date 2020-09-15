Caribbean bank invites public votes for unsung heroes campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — CIBC FirstCaribbean is inviting people from across the region to vote for FirstCaribbean Unsung Heroes in the fight against COVID-19.

The bank said it has received close to 100 nominations since it launched the regional initiative just over a month ago.

“Over the past weeks we have been very heartened by the many nominations we have received highlighting the brave and selfless work of so many across our region who have made the fight against COVID-19 and its impact their daily mission,” said Debra King, director of corporate communications at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“As we move into the second phase of our initiative — sharing the inspiring stories of the nominees and giving the public a chance to read and vote on those entries — we hope that the public will be inspired and encouraged by the many stories we have received,” King added.

The initiative seeks to identify those unsung heroes who have shone brightest in the darkest moments of the COVID-19 crisis, the bank said.

Votes may be cast on the bank's website www.cibcfcib.com, or on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The public voting period ends September 26, 2020, with winners scheduled to be announced at the end of the month. Winners will receive an e-cheques for US$2,000 toward a 'staycation' at a local hotel of their choice, the bank said.

Nominees must have been resident in any of the 16 territories where CIBC FirstCaribbean operates and have worked, volunteered or been involved in any of the award categories listed below:

· Medical personnel

· Protective services

· Community heroes (individuals who by their courageous acts, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of a community, have made a difference to those impacted).

CIBC FirstCaribbean previously highlighted hidden treasures who have made a difference in the lives of those they have helped or touched in some way through its flagship Unsung Heroes programme, which concluded in 2013.