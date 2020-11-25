Caribbean countries continue to register deaths from COVID

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Three Caricom countries registered deaths associated with COVID-19 as others recorded increased cases of the virus.

In Suriname, the death toll climbed by one to 117 and while the authorities gave no details about the latest victim, they did indicate that it was the sixth death for the month.

The number of active cases is 18 and over the past 24 hours, three people tested positive after 78 had been tested. The total number of confirmed cases in Suriname now stands at 5,300.

Belize has reported five deaths over the past 24 hours. The death toll is now at 125.

The health authorities in Guyana say the death of an 87-year-old man has pushed the overall total to 147. The country has 838 active COVID-19 cases.

Barbados has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, out of the 392 tests conducted yesterday.

The new cases are a 28-year-old Barbadian woman who arrived on an American Airlines flight on November 22, and a 26-year-old male visitor, who arrived on a British Airways flight on November 20. Both were asymptomatic, and returned a positive result on the second test.

The authorities said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 262 with 137 females. So far, 242 people have been cured of the virus.

In the Bahamas, where the national total of positive cases is 7,460, with 5,708 being active, there were 29 new cases. However, the death toll remains at 163.

The authorities in St Lucia are reporting three new cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall total there to 226.

There have been 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Ministry of Health's latest bulletin. It said the new cases have brought the total number of active cases to 734 and overall there have been 6,488 positive cases of the virus.

The total number of COVID19 related deaths remains at 115.