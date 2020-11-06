Caribbean developers urged to build with nature in mind
ST JAMES, Jamaica— British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad, is encouraging developers of housing and other infrastructure in the Caribbean to “build with nature in mind”.
“Planners, builders and users of property need to understand more fully the environment that is built and the human beings that have to live and thrive within those communities,” he said.
“It begins with the fundamentals – understanding and re-understanding the topography of our land and our marine environment, how the elements interact with it, be it air, water or the earth, and we have to build with nature, not against [it],” Ahmad said.
He was addressing the opening ceremony of the University of the West Indies, Mona – Western Jamaica Campus' inaugural Caribbean Sustainable Cities Conference at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday.
Ahmad cited the need for the updating of building regulations in the Caribbean and the materials used.
“The kinds of buildings needed are very, very different and not only do the regulations need to be updated they also need to be enforced.”
He is also imploring developers to ensure that building plans include rainwater harvesting facilities.
“Rainwater collection has to be built into it right from day one, not as an afterthought, not as an ugly add-on, but intrinsically, a part of our building's design. We are not always going to be fortunate with rain at the right times as climate change has shown us,” Ahmad said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy