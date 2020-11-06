Caribbean developers urged to build with nature in mind

ST JAMES, Jamaica— British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad, is encouraging developers of housing and other infrastructure in the Caribbean to “build with nature in mind”.

“Planners, builders and users of property need to understand more fully the environment that is built and the human beings that have to live and thrive within those communities,” he said.

“It begins with the fundamentals – understanding and re-understanding the topography of our land and our marine environment, how the elements interact with it, be it air, water or the earth, and we have to build with nature, not against [it],” Ahmad said.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the University of the West Indies, Mona – Western Jamaica Campus' inaugural Caribbean Sustainable Cities Conference at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday.

Ahmad cited the need for the updating of building regulations in the Caribbean and the materials used.

“The kinds of buildings needed are very, very different and not only do the regulations need to be updated they also need to be enforced.”

He is also imploring developers to ensure that building plans include rainwater harvesting facilities.

“Rainwater collection has to be built into it right from day one, not as an afterthought, not as an ugly add-on, but intrinsically, a part of our building's design. We are not always going to be fortunate with rain at the right times as climate change has shown us,” Ahmad said.