Caribbean diplomatic community welcomes appointment of Congressman Meeks
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Dean of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) corps of Ambassadors in the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders has congratulated Congressman Gregory W Meeks on his election as Chair of the influential Foreign Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives.
Meeks is the first African American to be elected to the chairmanship. He was elected on December 3 by the members of the Committee in what started out as a three-cornered race. The Congressman has been the Democratic Party representative in the House for New York's 5th congressional district since 1998.
In his congratulatory letter, the Antigua and Barbuda diplomat said that Meeks “brings considerable experience and knowledge to this important post.
“Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship that preceded the independence of both our countries. We intend to remain a strong friend and ally of the United States, contributing to the security of both our nations in all its aspects,” Sir Ronald said, recalling also that successive US governments have declared the Caribbean to be its 'third border'.
He assured the US Congressman of his “full cooperation” and is looking forward to early Caribbean engagement with him after he assumes the Chairmanship of the Foreign Relations Committee in January.
Following his election, Meeks in a statement said “the committee under the next Congress will preside over an historic shift in US foreign policy, and there is no shortage of work ahead of us”.
“Not only will we need to re-engage with a world that has felt the marked absence of US global leadership, but we must also rethink traditional approaches to foreign policy,” Meeks said, adding “we will not be a return to normal, but a leap towards a new way of doing business”.
“We will broaden our scope and outreach to parts of the world we've historically overlooked.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy