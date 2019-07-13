Caribbean legislators condemn attacks on immigrant

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — Two Caribbean American legislators have strongly condemned United States President Donald J Trump's attacks on the Caribbean and other immigrant communities ahead of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency's planned sweep on Sunday.

Trump said on Friday that ICE will conduct the nationwide raids to arrest and deport undocumented Caribbean and other migrants.

But Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that they were “disgusted” by Trump's ongoing onslaught on immigrants.

“I am disgusted that Donald Trump has issued ICE raids across 10 of our nation's largest cities, including New York City, to begin on Sunday,” said Clarke, who represents the largely Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

“These ICE raids are nothing more than a bigoted strategy that terrorises more than 2,000 immigrants and will cause the separation of even more families. Trump's immigration policies are inhumane and reflect the darkest parts of our history. This must come to an end,” she added.

“I vow to remain a leader in Congress who is working to protect our beloved immigrant community while resisting Donald Trump. And I encourage immigrants within New York's 9th Congressional District to contact my office to understand their rights,” Clarke said.

Williams, who has held a series of events to distribute “Know Your Right” literature at sites across New York City, in anticipation of potential raids, noted that “Trump wants to dismantle immigrant communities in this country one way or another.

“Whether by defying the Constitution in his failed attempts to target non-citizens with the census, or defying basic humanity by targeting individuals and families with ICE raids, he is determined to discount, deport and disappear immigrants across the country,” he told CMC.

“As his administration continues its assault on immigrant communities with planned ICE raids in the coming days, those of us with power, with privilege, with a voice, need to stand up for those being attacked.

“To all immigrants in our city who are under threat, you have allies and advocates who are with you. We won't be discounted. We won't disappear. We will keep fighting for you,” Williams said.

The raids, which were initially scheduled for June, were jettisoned until Sunday.