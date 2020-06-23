Caribbean media workers condemn murder of photojournalist in Barbados

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) has indicated that it shares the shock and grief of family members, friends and colleagues of Barbados Nation photographer Christoff Griffith who was killed while on duty yesterday.

“The ACM condemns this and all other ruthless forms of attacks on journalists and the media throughout the world. This incident highlights the vulnerability of media professionals and calls for greater vigilance by all when out in the field,” said the Association.

“We call for swift action in apprehending the alleged perpetrator,” added the ACM.

Police in Barbados reported that the 25-year-old Griffith was responding to news that a body had been found in Bishop's Court, St Michael.

That body was later identified as that of Glenroy James of Grazettes, St Michael, who was contracted by the Anglican Diocese to carry out excavation work in the area.

"We received a report from workers from A&B Maintenance, who were in the area doing some planned excavation. They reported they had come across a body. Upon investigating, the officers confirmed this but also came across a second body," said police public relations officer Inspector Rodney Inniss.

Griffith had arrived on the scene before the police and was attacked and killed after going on the compound.

As news spread, many members of the Barbadian journalism fraternity, both former and current, arrived on the scene in support, many with tears in their eyes.

Inniss said there is a person of interest assisting police with their investigation.

Arthur Hall