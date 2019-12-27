Caribbean region jolted by yet another earthqauke

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Less than 24 hours after several Caribbean countries were jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) said Friday that a stronger quake had been felt in some other territories.

The SRC said that the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 jolted the islands of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica as well as the French island of Guadeloupe on Thursday night at 9.37 pm (local time).

It said the quake, which was located at Latitude: 16.83N, Longitude: 61.09W and a depth of 10 kilometres (KM) was felt 81 km north east of Point-à-Pitre, in Guadeloupe, 90 km south east of St John's, Antigua and Barbuda and 173 km north, north east of Roseau, Dominica

On Thursday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rocked islands in the Eastern Caribbean with the SRC reporting that this quake occurred near Dominica at approximately 3:54am (local time).

That earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometres, was also felt in Martinique and St Lucia

This is the third earthquake that has occurred near Dominica this week as well as the fourth to be recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.

The SRC said there were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of those quakes.