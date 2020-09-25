Caricom countries record more COVID related deaths

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and Suriname are reporting more deaths from the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to record increased cases of the virus.

In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed that there were 81 additional cases bringing the total number to 3,699.

It said that New Providence continues to lead the islands with the most cases, accounting for 2,625, followed by Grand Bahama with 625, Abaco 134 and 54 in Bimini.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the death of a 50-year-old male of New Providence, who died on Thursday, adding that three non-COVID-19 related deaths and one additional death under investigation have also been recorded.

“These unfortunate deaths decrease the number of deaths under investigation to 12, increase the number of non-COVID-19 deaths to 13, and tally the confirmed death toll at 86,” said the health ministry.

In Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health said 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours have pushed the total to 8,646 cases since the first case was recorded on March 19.

It said four new deaths were reported, three in the Center Department and the other in the West Department, bringing the national total to 225.

There are 1,870 active cases with the number of suspicious cases being investigated is 27,266.

Suriname’s corona mortality rate has increased by one in the past 24 hours and stands at 10 as just like Guyana, September has become a deadly month for the Dutch-speaking Caricom country with 31 deaths so far. Last month, the country recorded 45 deaths, making it the deadliest month to date.

Five of the 10 positive tests in the past 24 hours were recorded in Paramaribo. Suriname has 109 active cases out of a total of 4,789.

“In the past 24 hours, 18 patients were declared COVID-19-free, making the total of individuals cured 4,578. There are still 46 people in hospitals and five in intensive care units. Currently there are 76 people who are not positive in quarantine. The number of positives in isolation is 66.”

In Belize, where the number of positive cases stands at 1,758, there were 52 new cases and 53 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

“We have two patients that remain critically ill at KHMH’s ICU,” the health authorities said, noting that there were 664 active cases. Belize has recorded 22 deaths.

“Our surveillance team has also picked up three cases of co-infection with dengue. This is something that had been described in the region and something we had been looking out for given the added layer of complication this can bring. We will continue to monitor these particular situations across the country,” the ministry of health added.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health said that 13 persons have tested positive for the virus, pushing the total to 4, 235.

The authorities said 2,121 of those cases are active and that the death toll has increased to 69 with two persons with underlining medical conditions succumbing to the virus.