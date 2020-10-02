Caricom countries record new COVID-19 cases

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— Antigua and Barbuda has recorded five cases of COVID-19 as several other Caricom countries recorded deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, said that results received from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) showed five new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It said that 23 samples had also been processed at the Mount St John's Medical Centere's Laboratory here which increased the pending results from 54 to 77.

“All 23 samples processed yielded negative results and …of the 54 samples processed, five returned positive while 49 were negative. Investigations are currently ongoing.”

Antigua has recorded 106 positive cases with nine being active. There have been three deaths.

In Haiti, where two deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said 26 new cases of COVID-19 have pushed the total to 8,766 cases, with 1,798 being active.

It said that the two new deaths were reported in the Nord department, putting the national total to 229.

One death over the last 24 hours has pushed the death toll in Suriname to 105 on Thursday night.

Health officials said that with the exception of May, people have died from the virus since the first case was detected in March with August recording the highest number of fatalities, 45.

They said the number of active cases stands at 84 and the total number of infections at 4,891, while 14 people tested positive over the past 24 hours.

“In the past 24 hours, seven people were declared cured, making that total 4,702. Seven patients are currently in intensive care units and 44 in hospitals. There are 47 positives in isolation and 61 non-positives in quarantine.”

Meanwhile, Guyana recorded three deaths within hours, pushing its death toll to 85.

The authorities said that the victims were all men with ages ranging from 46 to 73 years.

Guyana has 2,929 confirmed cases of the virus, with 35 being recorded over the past 24 hours.