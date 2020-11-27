Caricom countries report increased COVID cases, deaths over past 24 hours

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries were reporting increased cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours as they appealed to their respective populations to continue to follow the guidelines and protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the virus that has killed and infected millions of people worldwide.

In Suriname, the authorities in the Dutch-speaking Caricom country, said that the number of people (not positive) in quarantine is increasing almost daily. They said that 1,238 people are currently in quarantine.

The authorities said that two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours come from the capital Paramaribo, pushing the country's total to 5,307, of which 16 are active cases.

In contrast, 5,185 people have been declared cured, including one person in the past 24 hours. There are now 10 people with the corona virus in hospitals. The death toll remains at 117 and patients in the intensive care unit (three) remained unchanged.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that 67 people have contracted the virus for the period November 23-25. Among the new cases is one patient in Tobago.

According to the bulletin, 175 people in the care of the prison system have COVID-19 and that the death toll in the country remains at 116.

Trinidad and Tobago now has 774 active cases, up from 732 the previous before and so far 36,374 people have been tested, of whom 6,570 have tested positive. An estimated 5,680 patients have recovered.

There are 41 patients are in hospital, 29 in step-down facilities and 86 in state quarantine. Another 637 people are in self-isolation, including those in the prison system.

The Ministry of Health in Guyana has recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases from 336 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5, 276.

It said 26 of the new cases were recorded in Region Six while Region Four recorded four new cases, Region Nine recorded three cases, Region Ten recorded two new cases and Regions Two, Three and Eight, each recorded one new case.

To date, 4, 252 persons have recovered and 149 died. There are 786 patients in home isolation, 100 in institutional isolation and seven patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

An additional 49 people who came into contact with positive patients are in institutional quarantine.

Three female visitors have been diagnosed with COVID-19, after undergoing second tests in Barbados.

The cases identified among the 405 tests are: a 52-year-old, who arrived on British Airways on November 20; a 48-year-old, who came in on an American Airlines flight on November 23; and a 30-year-old, who arrived via American Airlines on November 24.

The authorities said that all three were asymptomatic. As a result, there are now 13 people in isolation, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 266 – 140 females and 126 males.

Meanwhile, three persons have recovered and will be released from isolation, bringing the number of recoveries to 246. To date, the laboratory has conducted 46,028 tests

Health authorities in St Lucia reported three new cases bringing the total number in the country to date to 238.

One of the cases is a non-national who is a crewmember on the cargo ship which had recorded cases of COVID-19 one week ago. The individual had been placed in quarantine on the ship after being assessed and tested for COVID-19.

The other two confirmed COVID-19 cases are St Lucian nationals, the ministry said, adding that these individuals, including a five-year-old boy from the northern district of Gros Islet, were seen at a community respiratory facility, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

“They were placed in quarantine by the health practitioners while awaiting the return of their test results.

Epidemiological links have been established for all three of the cases. As per protocol, arrangements have been made for the transfer of these individuals into isolation.

“The Ministry of Health takes the opportunity to once again remind everyone experiencing flu-like symptoms of the importance of avoiding gatherings and close contact with other people. Instead, medical care should be sought immediately at the closest respiratory clinic where an assessment will be conducted and any required testing and treatment to be done.”