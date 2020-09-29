Caricom energy ministers to meet tomorrow

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Caribbean Community (Caricom) energy ministers are scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss issues relating to the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

CCREE is the only Community institution with an exclusive energy mandate, and is the implementation hub for the Caricom Energy Policy.

The Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat said that the virtual special meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), will also pay special attention to the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Roadmap and Strategy (C-SERMS) including consideration towards energy sector resilience and planning.

“There will also be a special strategic session which will look at achieving regional energy security through enhanced cooperation and integration,” Secretariat said, adding that discussions in this session will include how the region will pragmatically approach energy integration, and regional cooperation on deep water exploration and production of oil, gas and marine renewable energy.

Energy officials met earlier in September in preparation for themisterial meeting, the Secretariat added.