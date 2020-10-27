Caricom hails St Vincent on 41st anniversary of Independence
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados— The Caribbean Community has congratulated the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines on the country's 41 anniversary of Independence, which it celebrates today, October 27, 2020.
Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Vincentian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, said that as an Independent nation, St Vincent and the Grenadines has achieved global recognition in fields such as academia, music and diplomacy.
“The overwhelming support the country received from other nations in its successful bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council is testament to the esteem in which St Vincent and the Grenadines is held,” the Secretary-General said.
He also acknowledged the Prime Minister's leadership demonstrated as chair of the 15-member community during this unprecedented time resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Community looks forward to St Vincent and the Grenadines' continued active participation in the work of its organs and institutions, and to its continued role in the area of transportation in the Quasi-Cabinet,” Ambassador LaRocque said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy