Caricom hopes for peaceful transfer of power in United States
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Chairman of the 15 member Caribbean Community (Caricom), Dr Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, says the regional body is “deeply saddened and concerned at the unprecedented scenes that unfolded at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, during the certification of the votes of the presidential elections by the US Congress.”
In a statement on Thursday, Rowley said that the storming of the US Congress was “a gross affront to democracy and the rule of law in a country which has been viewed as a leading light of representative governance the world over.”
He added that “Caricom looks forward to the restoration of order and the continuation of the process of transfer of power in a peaceful manner.”
Meanwhile, the Jamaican government also expressed concern following the incident.
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, in a post on social media said the Andrew Holness-led administration is deeply concerned over “developments in Washington” which saw the storming of the US Capitol.
“We note with deep concern today's developments in Washington DC,” Johnson Smith tweeted.
“We continue to follow the events and trust that there will be a prompt return to normalcy in this important neighbour and #democracy in the Western Hemisphere.”
The US Capitol was locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy