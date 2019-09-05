Caricom leaders in Bahamas for closed-door meetings

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Prime Ministers of St Lucia and Barbados touched down in The Bahamas earlier today to hold talks with Bahamian Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis about relief efforts following the destruction left behind Hurricane Dorian.

St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and his Barbadian counterpart Mia Mottley, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Irwin LaRoque, were scheduled to meet with Minnis and other officials at the office of the National Emergency Management Administration (NEMA).

In a Facebook post, Mottley indicated that the meeting, which also included members of NEMA, was to allow the other regional leaders to receive a “very thorough briefing of the situation at hand, including reports from the Ministry of Works, Director of Environmental Health, Ministry of Public Health, Commissioner of Police, the Bahamas Defence Force and Department of Social Services.”

Dorian, a Category Five hurricane when it neared the Bahamas, ripped through Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

At least 20 people have since been declared dead, scores reported missing and thousands have been left stranded on the islands as rescue efforts continue.