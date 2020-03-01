Caricom leaders meeting in Barbados to discuss coronavirus
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are meeting in Barbados today to discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the tourism industry, CARICOM officials have confirmed.
The meeting, which will also be attended by Caribbean health ministers, is aimed at developing a common CARICOM position regarding the virus as it relates to the tourism sector, given that there have been differing positions within the region as it relates to cruise ships and airlines operating in the Caribbean.
In recent days, some CARICOM countries have prevented cruise liners from docking at their ports after some passengers were reported to have been suffering from the virus.
It is felt that there is need for a unified position on the matter, not only as it relates to the tourism sector, but other sectors of the economy.
The meeting here will also be attended by senior officials of the US-based cruise liners as well as regional airlines. In addition, there will be representatives from the Pan American Health Organization, the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
The meeting here will be chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is also the chair of Caricom.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy