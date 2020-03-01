Caricom leaders meeting in Barbados to discuss coronavirus

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are meeting in Barbados today to discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the tourism industry, CARICOM officials have confirmed.

The meeting, which will also be attended by Caribbean health ministers, is aimed at developing a common CARICOM position regarding the virus as it relates to the tourism sector, given that there have been differing positions within the region as it relates to cruise ships and airlines operating in the Caribbean.

In recent days, some CARICOM countries have prevented cruise liners from docking at their ports after some passengers were reported to have been suffering from the virus.

It is felt that there is need for a unified position on the matter, not only as it relates to the tourism sector, but other sectors of the economy.

The meeting here will also be attended by senior officials of the US-based cruise liners as well as regional airlines. In addition, there will be representatives from the Pan American Health Organization, the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

The meeting here will be chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is also the chair of Caricom.