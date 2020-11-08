Caricom observer mission says St Vincent General Election was “free and fair”

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC)— The observer mission from Caricom that observed the recent general election here has declared that the process was free and fair.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the Caricom Election Observation (CEOM) Mission, ahead of the election, met with stakeholders and other civic groups virtually as part of the precautionary measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also met with representatives from the two main political parties.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chief of Mission, Anthonyson S King, said the Mission's assessment of Election Day was that there were no incidents of intimidation of voters inside or outside of the voting precincts.

“The agents of the parties also testified that there were no irregularities and that the process was generally peaceful and orderly.”

Concerning health measures, he said the Mission observed that adequate health measures were in place to protect voters against the pandemic at the polling stations visited.

“All members of the CEOM agreed that the process was conducted according to law and was done without any intimidation or fear.”

“I therefore conclude that the election was free and fair and free from fear and that the outcome presented the will of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” King said.