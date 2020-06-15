Caricom observers submit report on Guyana vote recount

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A three-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) team that observed the recount of ballots cast in the disputed March 2 regional and general elections here has submitted its report to the chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh.

A Caricom statement issued here today said that the team — comprising Cynthia Barrow-Giles, senior lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies; John Jarvis, commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission; and Sylvester King, deputy supervisor of elections for St Vincent and the Grenadines — also presented a copy of their report to Caricom Secretary General Irwin LaRocque and chair of the 15-member regional integration group Mia Mottley.

Mottley is prime minister of Barbados.

Singh invited the Caricom team to scrutinise the recount of the ballots after both the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity, and the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic claimed victory at the polls that had been observed by national, regional and international observers.

The seven-member GECOM is meeting today to deliberate on the report submitted by Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield who claimed that the results did not meet the standard of fair and credible elections.

But the PPP/C, which said it had won the elections by more than 15,000 votes based on the recount that ended on June 9, said Lowenfield “violated” the recount order by offering an opinion of the observation reports and probing the claims contained in the observation reports.

The APNU, in turn, said it strongly condemned the “reckless remarks” made by the main PPP/C.

“It is reprehensible and appalling that the PPP irresponsibly continues its campaign to malign Lowenfield who has acted within the ambit of the law, as he is required to do, and is in strict compliance with the Gazetted Order,” it said.

Meanwhile, LaRocque has thanked the Caricom observer team “for the commitment, professionalism and integrity with which they undertook an arduous task over the past six weeks”.

Prime Minister Mottley also thanked the team for their service to Guyana and the wider Community, “particularly being away from their families at this difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic”.