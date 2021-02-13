Caricom thanks Barbados PM for COVID-19 vaccines

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has thanked Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados for her provision of COVID-19 vaccines for the staff of the Caricom Secretariat.

Mottley directed that 100 doses of the batch donated to Guyana be provided to the staff of the Secretariat based at the headquarters in Guyana.

The prime minister has also made provision for staff of the Secretariat based in Barbados.

“It is with immense gratitude that I welcome the prime minister's generosity in supplying the Secretariat with vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Secretary-General said.

“This gesture underlines her support for the staff of the Secretariat and concern for their well-being. It is a further demonstration of her unswerving commitment to regional integration.”

Mottley donated vaccines to other member states of the community from a batch received from the Government of India.

Dominica also donated to other member states from the supply the country also received from India.