Caricom to launch 5th annual Caricom Energy Month
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The fifth observance of Caribbean Community (Caricom) Energy Month (CEM) will be launched on Monday as part of efforts to increase general knowledge about the sector and raise awareness of energy developments in the region.
Energy month will be observed under the theme: 'RE-silient Community: Energy at the Centre'. The launch event will take the form of a virtual panel discussion with energy and finance experts, policy-makers, and others at the forefront of energy in the region, as well as an interactive session with the public.
The Guyana-based Caricom secretariat, the Barbados-based Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), along with the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) are partnering to organise the activities at the regional level.
