Caricom to launch partnership to fast-track Single ICT space — Grenada PM
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Former Chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Dr Keith Mitchell, says Caricom is soon to launch a multi-stakeholder partnership to fast-track specific elements of the Single ICT space.
“I must say at this juncture that Caricom has indeed taken bold steps in developing the work plan for the Caricom Single ICT space. In a few months, we will be launching a multi-stakeholder partnership to fast- track specific elements of the Single ICP space,” disclosed Mitchell.
“Our steps in fully implementing this must continue to be clear, even while we push the proverbial technological envelope, so to speak, in routing out and connecting other programmes and policies to transform the community. Our people must be made to feel Caricom.”
According to the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), the objective of the Caricom Single ICT space is “to provide the ICT-enabled foundation for enhancing both Caricom's functional cooperation and fulfilling the social, cultural and economic imperatives of the region.
“This means that it will be seen as “an ICT-enabled borderless space that fosters economic, social and cultural integration for the betterment of Caribbean citizens.”
As a means of achieving this, regionally harmonised ICT policy; legal and regulatory regimes; robust national and regional broadband infrastructure; common frameworks for Governments, ICT service providers and consumers, among other things, must be achieved.
Mitchell, who is also the Prime Minister of Grenada, further stressed that technology impacts every aspect of life.
“We as heads therefore have to be the ones to place ICT at the heart of what we want to accomplish in this region,” he said.
Anthony Lewis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy