Caricom wants Haiti to play greater role in CSME

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Caricom Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, is expressing a desire for Haiti to increase its participation in the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across most of the 15-member regional integration grouping.

A Caricom Secretariat statement said that LaRocque made the call as he accredited Haiti's new ambassador to Caricom, Beausoleil Sam, in an online ceremony earlier this week.

Sam presented his credentials in a ceremony witnessed by members of Caricom's Committee of Ambassadors, government officials in Haiti, and representatives of the Caricom Secretariat.

“I'm sure you would agree that the Caricom Single Market and Economy, CSME, is a key element in strengthening our integration process,” LaRocque told the new Haitian diplomat, adding, “it also has the potential to provide opportunities for Haiti with your comparative advantage in the cultural industries, as an example”.

The region's top public servant said that while significant efforts have been made towards the full integration of Haiti into the CSME, the task is not yet completed.

“I recall Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, lead head of government with responsibility for the CSME, and I visited Haiti and had fruitful discussions with President (Jovenel) Moise on advancing Haiti's compliance with the measures under the CSME.

“An implementation plan, in that regard, was agreed upon and approved by the heads of government at a special session in Port of Spain in December 2018. It is my hope that during your tenure we can work together to advance the plan,” LaRocque added.

Sam, in his remarks, reaffirmed the French-speaking Caricom country's strong commitment to the regional integration process.

“Mr Secretary-General, despite COVID-19 I believe we can continue furthering the work geared at achieving the objectives set out in the community strategic plan.

“I know my job as ambassador also entails serving as a link through which national stakeholders would engage in regional processes and vice-versa and I intend to deliver in that regard. With your help I think I'll be able to succeed despite challenges of all sorts,” the Haitian diplomat said.