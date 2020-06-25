Carlo Redwood set to leave Flow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carlo Redwood, Flow's marketing director, is set to depart the organisation on June 30, 2020.

In a press release this afternoon, the company said during Redwood's eight-year tenure, he directed the marketing strategy which established Flow's refreshed brand presence and contributed to the significant expansion of its mobile subscriber base.

Commenting on Redwood's departure, Stephen Price, Country Manager said “Thanks to Carlo, we have a solid brand presence that is built into the fabric of the Jamaica market. He has been at the forefront of some key executions that changed the landscape for us. I know that he will continue to make his indelible mark in the field of marketing and beyond.”

Among Redwood's most notable achievements was the integration of sports and entertainment in a compelling marketing strategy, the company said.

“This resonated with the hearts and minds of Jamaicans, reigniting national interest in Jamaica's local football and athletics events as well as raising the level of our annual sponsorships of School Boy Football competition and the Boys' & Girls' Championships,” Price added.

It was under Redwood's sports-infused strategy that the “Flow Super Cup” was conceptualised, launched and thrilled sports fans. Under his leadership, the company was also able to successfully help regenerate the ability of sports to galvanize national interest and investment in the development of youth football in Jamaica.

Redwood expressed a sense of fulfilment with his journey at the company.

“It was packed with career-defining milestones and filled with great memories. It was always about the end game. This permeated the spirit of our marketing strategy and execution. As a team, we scored many goals!”

Prior to his role at Flow, Redwood was head of marketing for Pepsi Cola Jamaica Bottling Limited and has served in several other marketing roles in corporate Jamaica throughout his 25-year career.