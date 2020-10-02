Carlong Publishers donates $9.1m in educational material to DCS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited today donated educational material valued at $9.1 million to the Department of Correctional Services. According to the Ministry of National Security the donation, which included 4000 items, will be used to bolster the educational programmes in the juvenile and adult institutions.

