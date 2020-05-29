Carnival Cruise leaves Falmouth Pier after 254 J'cans disembark

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— All 254 Jamaican crew members aboard the Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Glory, which had docked at the Falmouth Cruise Ship Pier in Trelawny on Tuesday, have disembarked.

Regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Errol Greene told OBSERVER ONLINE this afternoon that the crew members were processed and tested for the coronavirus earlier, and later taken to the Grabd Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann, where they will await the test results.

Those who test positive for the virus will be taken to Government quarantine facilities, while the others will be required to home quarantine for 14 days.

"We just completed the disembarkation of 254 passengers. Some of them who have already been processed are on their way to the hotel," Greene said.

The vessel has since left the port.

Meanwhile, a Disney vessel with another batch of more than 400 crew members docked at the Falmouth Port early this morning.

Greene said the Jamaicans on that vessel will be processed tomorrow.

The arrival of the Disney and Carnival Glory ships, follows that of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Adventure of the Seas with 1,044 Jamaican crew members and the Norwegian Cruise Line with 174, that have been docked and the crew members processed at the Falmouth Port over the past 10 days.

The Adventure of the Seas vessel left the pier Tuesday with 20 Jamaicans who decided to remain on the vessel after being reportedly offered a contract, while 175 sailors disembarked the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel on Thursday.

Anthony Lewis