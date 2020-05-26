Carnival Glory docks in Falmouth with 265 J'can crew members

FALMOUTH, Jamaica — Carnival's Cruise Line's Carnival Glory, repatriating 265 Jamaican crew members, arrived at the Falmouth Cruise Ship Pier about 6:00 am today.

This follows on the heels of the docking of a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel with 174 Jamaican crew members at the same port about 7:00 pm yesterday.

A Disney vessel is set to dock on Friday, also in Falmouth, to disembark another batch of more than 400 crew members.

A source at the Ministry of Health and Wellness told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that the processing of the crew members on the Norwegian Cruise Line will commence and end tomorrow, while those on the Carnival Glory will be processed on Thursday.

The move follows the processing of the repatriated 1,044 crew members that were aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Adventures of the Seas vessel, that left the Falmouth Pier yesterday.

All repatriated crew members will be tested for the coronavirus.

Those who return positive tests will be placed in Government quarantine facilities, while crew members whose tests are negative will self-quarantine at home.

