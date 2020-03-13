Carnival in Jamaica postponed until October

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carnival in Jamaica says that after internal consultations with stakeholders and the ministries of Health and Wellness; Tourism; and Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, it has decided to postpone the staging of the Carnival in Jamaica 2020 Road Marches to October of this year

The group said that the postponement grants seven clear months from the initial detection of the virus in Jamaica “to provide a level of chronological distancing that shows that we are committed to protecting the citizens of Jamaica and potential tourists from unnecessary exposure to the pandemic COVID-19”.

“We also equally value all the employees that make an honest living from the carnival industry here in Jamaica: our staff, event management agencies, production and logistics companies, costume designers, hoteliers, transport providers, decorators, security personnel, caterers, bar services, DJs, food growers and beverage companies,” Carnival in Jamaica shared on its Instagram page.

“A decision to cancel carnival for 2020 would see us forgo all the potential economic injections across all sectors that our carnival brings to our country annually, especially in a year when we will need it most, ie in anticipation of the economic fallout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our carnival season has an annual economic impact in the billions. By postponing the season and not cancelling, we can still fulfil our commitment to the revellers to provide the best carnival experience in the Caribbean and keep our industry from crumbling under the weight of the significant economic pressures we will face as a nation -- a most delicate balancing act,” it added.

Carnival in Jamaica further announced that: