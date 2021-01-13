Carpenter accused of pulling gun, threatening to shoot woman

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division have arrested and charged a carpenter with assault at common-law and illegal possession of firearm following an incident in Lime Tree Lane, Glendevon, on January 2.

Charged is 37-year-old Santino Plummer, otherwise called 'Melo', of Lime Tree Lane, Glendevon.

Reports from the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch are that about 3:00 pm, the complainant and Plummer were involved in an altercation during which Plummer pulled a firearm from his waist, pointed it at the complainant, and threatened to kill her. A report was made to the police and Plummer was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.