Carpenter charged after being found with unregistered motorcycle
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland carpenter was yesterday charged with unlawful possession of property after police conducted an operation at his home in Peggy Barry district, Grange Hill in the parish.
Charged is 21-year-old Demano Brissett.
According to the police, about 9:30 pm, a joint police/military operation was conducted in the area during which Brissett's home was searched.
A black motorcycle without a registration plate affixed was seen inside his yard. Lawmen said the chassis and engine numbers were also tampered with.
The police said further investigation revealed conflicting information on the motorcycle's documents and the motorcycle.
Brissett reportedly could not give an account as to how he came in possession on the motorcycle. He was subsequently arrested.
