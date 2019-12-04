Carreras MD Marcus Steele resigns
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Managing Director of Carreras Limited, Marcus Steele, is resigning effective, January 31, 2020, Carreras has announced.
In a press release this morning, the cigarette manufacturing company said that after 22 years of “exemplary and solid leadership and service” to Carreras Limited and British American Tobacco, Steele would be stepping down to pursue other interests.
Steele first joined Carreras Group Limited in the company's tobacco division, Cigarette Company of Jamaica Limited, in the capacity of the Company's Management Accountant, in April 1998, Carreras said.
The company added that in 2013, the board appointed Steele as managing director and within his first year at the helm of the company, he successfully piloted the company through a period of significant change, marked by the introduction of stronger tobacco control regulations.
Under his stewardship, Steele can also be credited with transforming the route to market model of the business, setting in place capabilities and efficiencies that will continue to yield value for the business in the long term, Carreras said.
“Steele' astute leadership was also nothing short of inspirational, and throughout his tenure with Carreras/BAT, he has been a true champion for his team members, introducing ground-breaking initiatives such as paternity leave, which is a rare benefit for employees in Jamaica. He is also much appreciated for keenly supporting, promoting and exporting key talent within the organisation and across the BAT group,” the Carreras release said.
