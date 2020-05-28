Carreras donates $9.5m to COVID-19 relief programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carreras Limited says it has donated $9.51 million towards the Government's COVID-19 response efforts.
The donation, which will be managed by the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ), will assist in the provision of food relief to those most impacted by the virus across the island.
The PSOJ is leading this initiative in conjunction with the Council on Voluntary Social Services, United Way of Jamaica and American Friends of Jamaica.
Carreras' Managing Director, Raoul Glynn joined the team of volunteers on Saturday, May 23, to assist with the distribution of food packages in Central Village, Spanish Town.
Glynn lauded the community food distribution programme as “the type of unity and goodwill that is needed at this time in light of the overwhelming impact that COVID-19 has had, not just on the economy, but on the individual lives of so many Jamaicans and people across the world”.
