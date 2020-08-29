Carreras employee tests positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Carreras Ltd says a member of staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement the company said the employee, who is not stationed at the company headquarter in Kingston, has been in self-quarantine since the company was alerted to the likelihood that the employee was exposed to the virus.
The company said all the staff members who have been in immediate contact with the affected employee have been placed in self-isolation and are awaiting testing.
The affected location was also closed for sanitisation along with the warehouse and vehicles.
Carreras said that since the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica, the company has made provisions and shared with employees the options available to them to support them throughout the period that they are affected.
Support includes the provision of a contact list for doctors- within the parishes of Carreras' depots who have been contracted to give urgent medical attention to Carreras employees who are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms or have suspicions of being exposed.
“Carreras Ltd continues to issue sanitization packages which include masks, sanitizers & refills etc to all employees. Daily temperature tests, weekly COVID-19 updates, work from home and staggered work arrangements are now a part of the company's modus operandi to ensure the balance of employee safety and work productivity,” the statement said.
