Carreras ready to work with Gov't on new tobacco legislation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carreras Limited, the island's leading distributor of cigarettes, says it is ready to work with the Government on the Tobacco Control Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on December 1, 2020.

The bill aims to tackle the perennial challenges with mitigating non-communicable diseases among members of the public.

In a statement today the company said that “as a major player in the sector to be affected when this piece of legislation eventually gets signed into law, Carreras and its affiliates are eager to contribute to the process of the Bill's development as it continues to bolster our longstanding commitment to the Jamaican economy and the Jamaican people.”

“It is the company's wish that the soon to be appointed joint select committee will be given the opportunity to hear the concerns and recommendations by such stakeholders as retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and drink-service proprietors and licence holders,” the statement added.

The company noted that given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, it is crucial that dialogue is maintained between the industry and other arms of Government.

The company said that communication with the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, among other entities, is essential in ensuring that any potential taxation or regulation continues to benefit the financial targets of the country, and safeguard the productivity and job security for all along the sector's complex supply chain.

“Carreras has always batted for micro and small business entrepreneurs, who, no doubt, have had a rough year keeping their businesses afloat and need to be reassured that the proposed bill will not negatively affect their ability to earn revenue,” the statement read.

According to Carreras, up to 26 per cent of the revenue earned by community bars and lounges are generated by cigarette sales.

The company said it is “fully aware” of the negative effects associated with the consumption of its products and are prepared to, “with the expert guidance of the government and its regulatory bodies, lead educational outreach in communities and within demographics that are most affected.”

“The company will not shy away from its responsibilities to the health of its consumers and by extension the general public as the entity consistently audits its best practices,” the statement added.