Carreras ready to work with Gov't on new tobacco legislation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Carreras Limited, the island's leading distributor of cigarettes, says it is ready to work with the Government on the Tobacco Control Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on December 1, 2020.
The bill aims to tackle the perennial challenges with mitigating non-communicable diseases among members of the public.
In a statement today the company said that “as a major player in the sector to be affected when this piece of legislation eventually gets signed into law, Carreras and its affiliates are eager to contribute to the process of the Bill's development as it continues to bolster our longstanding commitment to the Jamaican economy and the Jamaican people.”
“It is the company's wish that the soon to be appointed joint select committee will be given the opportunity to hear the concerns and recommendations by such stakeholders as retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and drink-service proprietors and licence holders,” the statement added.
The company noted that given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, it is crucial that dialogue is maintained between the industry and other arms of Government.
The company said that communication with the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, among other entities, is essential in ensuring that any potential taxation or regulation continues to benefit the financial targets of the country, and safeguard the productivity and job security for all along the sector's complex supply chain.
“Carreras has always batted for micro and small business entrepreneurs, who, no doubt, have had a rough year keeping their businesses afloat and need to be reassured that the proposed bill will not negatively affect their ability to earn revenue,” the statement read.
According to Carreras, up to 26 per cent of the revenue earned by community bars and lounges are generated by cigarette sales.
The company said it is “fully aware” of the negative effects associated with the consumption of its products and are prepared to, “with the expert guidance of the government and its regulatory bodies, lead educational outreach in communities and within demographics that are most affected.”
“The company will not shy away from its responsibilities to the health of its consumers and by extension the general public as the entity consistently audits its best practices,” the statement added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy