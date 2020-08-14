Case against Guyana's Chief Elections Officer adjourned

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A magistrate has adjourned to August 24, the case against the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, who is facing three private criminal charges in connection with the disputed March 2 regional general election.

Lowenfield appeared before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty, who adjourned the matter hoping that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Hack will decide whether to take over the three private criminal charges against Lowenfield, order that they be continued as private charges or be discontinued.

The charges of misconduct in public office, fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony have been brought against Lowenfield by Desmond Morean and Daniel Josh Kanhai.

Lowenfield's defence attorneys Nigel Hughes and Neil Boston have asked the Court to consider that the prosecution has not furnished any witness statements to the defence team.

“Mr Lowenfield has come here when my friend is not even fully aware of the contents of this case…all of this at the instigation of counsel who was not ready,” Boston said, adding that he was disappointed that they were ill-prepared or not prepared.

Boston said the DPP wants copies of statements before August 18.

However, attorney Glen Hanoman disagreed and argued against plans to request the DPP to discontinue the case “although they do not know what the evidence is."

“The intervention at this stage is abuse,” Hanoman said, while another attorney for the private citizens said that Hughes' approach to the DPP “has caused a chain reaction”.

Magistrate Mc Gusty agreed with Hughes that the trial would continue when the DPP informs the court.

Lowenfield remains on GUY$450,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) bail pending the outcome of the case.