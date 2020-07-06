Cash, cocaine seized in two-parish operation, man in custody
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James businessman suspected of breaching the Dangerous Drugs Act remains in police custody following his arrest by members of the Narcotics Division in the aftermath of operations that saw the seizure of millions of dollars' worth of cocaine and a large sum of cash on the weekend.
Reports are that about 11:00 pm on Saturday, July 4, the man — who is of an Irwin, St James address — was driving an Isuzu motor truck along the Salem main road in St Ann when the police signalled him to stop.
The police said he complied, his vehicle was searched and that 19 parcels of cocaine weighing approximately 45 pounds were found, as well as $86,000 and US$1,400.
The illicit drugs — which have an estimated street value of $26 million — the cash and the motor truck, along with the suspect's licensed firearm, were seized.
On the heels of that seizure, the police searched the businessman's home in Irwin, St James about 6:00 pm on Sunday, July 5. They said approximately $750,000, US$800, 44 9-mm cartridges and several vehicles were seized.
The police said operations to dismantle and disrupt drug trafficking syndicates across the island will continue as the police work in collaboration with international partners to seek to significantly reduce incidents of drug trafficking.
The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.
