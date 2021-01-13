Castleton police tough on curfew rules, but still lending a helping hand

ST MARY, Jamaica - The Castleton police in St Mary had their hands full over the holidays as they tried to get people to comply with the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act, and at the same time lend a helping hand to residents in the division.

Sub Officer in charge of Castleton, Sgt Christopher Ward, told OBSERVER ONLINE that four people were arrested over the holidays and will be facing the parish court in Annotto Bay later this month for breaching the DRMA and the Noise Abatement Act.

“A number of music equipment was seized that are in the custody of the Castleton police. Several other persons were warned for prosecution for the same offence. A party promoter is among the four,” he said.

He said the trend is that “promoters promote cake sales and round robins in the days... that go on into the night as they try to circumvent the law”.

“We try to police these events and thank the citizens of Castleton for helping the police in dealing with this issue. We are aware that this is a means of earning income; however, the law has to be observed,” he said.

Ward pointed out that operators of motorcycles are also a problem and the police will be taking action.

“A number of persons have reported that they have been in collisions with persons operating motorcycles and in most cases they are not insured and there is no compensation. We have tried to stop them but they refuse to stop so we have been using the technology and hope to apprehend the offenders as we seek to keep the Castleton division safe. We will do everything to mitigate this practice.

“We seek to rid the area of Castleton and the surrounding areas of these illegal bikes” he said.

The officers also took time out to hand out care packages to senior citizens in the division.

Everard Owen