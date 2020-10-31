Catholic College of Mandeville to host virtual early childhood education conference this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Catholic College of Mandeville (CCM) in collaboration with the Jamaica Diaspora Education Taskforce (JDETF) is set to host a virtual Early Childhood Conference this Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday November 5 to discuss various aspects of online learning for that age group.

The theme for the conference, admission to which will be free, is Technology: A bridge to Successful Virtual Early Childhood Learning.

President of the college, Dr Dianna Davis Smith said the institution previously hosted a one-day conference, but the virtual approach has now enabled it to expand.

“Catholic College of Mandeville remains committed to the professional development of all stakeholders in the realm of education,” said Davis Smith. “With perfect vision 2020 has fostered an unrivalled relationship between Catholic College of Mandeville and JDTAN (Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network). Our union has doubled our usual conference output from 1 day to two days, as well as the number of expected attendees, thereby allowing more variety and reach. November 4 and 5 is the public celebration of our relationship.”

Sessions will be held from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm local time and will cover:

Safety: Using Technology to Keep Children Safe

Google Classroom & Google Meetings

Robotics & Coding: Engaging Early Childhood Learner

APPs: Developing & Supporting Children's Social and Emotional Development

Making Mathematics Meaningful in the Early Childhood Environments

Tech Education before Tech Entertainment

Understanding and Supporting Autistic Learning in the Early Years

Let's Get Non-Technical! Balancing Virtual and Real Life

Drones & the Early Childhood Classroom

Fathers: Living Beyond Labels

Teachers and Parents: Improving Mental Health using Technology

Dr Dwayne Dyce, chairman of the taskforce commented that “the collaboration between the education task force and the Catholic College of Mandeville reflects the type of relationship that should be had in these uncertain times. We are here for one another, to provide support and technical skills. This collaborative partnership will provide our early childhood educators with global perspectives for our Jamaican students.”

Lesleyann Samuel, JDETF Vice-Chair added: “I am delighted to collaborate with CCM to address the needs of the early childhood community. They say that the first 1,500 days of a child's life are the most important. So, anything that we can do to positively impact this time for our youngest citizens is time well spent!”

The JDETF is part of the JDTAN, which is led by Chairman Leo Gilling.

Said Gilling: "It is indeed a great pleasure to work with the staff of Catholic College of Mandeville in identifying needs and tailoring the interventions for the practitioners who need it so badly at the early childhood level of education in Jamaica. JDTAN has always wanted to work at this level and we are happy to partner with the passionate Dr Dianna Davis Smith to get it done. If the conference is anything close to how we planned it, it will be great.”

The conference will be accessible on the JDTAN JAMINAR platform, and all attendees will receive a certificate of completion.

Registration details are accessible at https://ccm.edu.jm/news-and-events/early-childhood-conference/.