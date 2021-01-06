Cayman's deputy premier pays tribute to 'Butch' Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Deputy Premier of the Cayman Islands, Moses Kirkconnell, has joined the many people paying tribute to legendary hotelier Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.

Below is the full text of his tribute:

Making a positive impact on the lives of others is a noble legacy and undeniably, one which the friends and family of the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart are undoubtedly proud of when thinking of him. His vision for Sandals Resorts—one of the first all-inclusive holiday vacation opportunities in the Caribbean—along with the other endeavours in his vast portfolio created opportunities for the country of Jamaica and the Caribbean to shine in the international market.

As a fellow entrepreneur and colleague in tourism, it was a privilege to have had the opportunity to develop a relationship with Mr Stewart throughout the years. His larger-than-life personality and keen business acumen earned him the distinction of being recognised as an iconic Jamaican businessman. Butch was a tourism magnate, earning him many accolades and national distinctions including "Travel Man of the Millennium" for his work in promoting Caribbean tourism and the Caribbean World Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Jamaica.

On behalf of The Cayman Islands Government, Ministry and Department of Tourism, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time. We celebrate the lifetime of achievements that Mr Stewart contributed to the Caribbean. He will be missed.