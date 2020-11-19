Cayman Islands Hospital installs air purification system to fight COVID-19

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands— The Health Services Authority of the Cayman Islands announced today that it has installed a specialised in-duct air purification system at the Cayman Islands Hospital to “significantly neutralise the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus and other contaminants in the air”.

The authority said the installation, done in partnership with OtisAir and RGF Environmental Group, ensures that the air entering hospital patient care units is clear of airborne pathogens, a critical move during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purification system, branded Guardian Air QR+, uses PHI-CELL® technology to destroy viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, air pollutants, volatile organic compounds (chemical odors) and smoke at source.

The partners explained that the unit is installed in existing air conditioning systems where it creates airborne hydroperoxides for distribution throughout the air-conditioned space, reducing airborne and surface microbials and pollutants and the risk of person-to-person infection.

“OtisAir and the RGF Environmental Group are delighted to be able to contribute to this initiative as a way of showing our gratitude to the HSA and frontline workers for the sterling service they are providing to their patients during the pandemic,” said Nicola Platt of OtisAir.

RGF Environmental Group, Inc supplied seven units free of charge to the Cayman Islands Hospital, while OtisAir installed the units at no cost.

“RGF's revolutionary air purification system can safely and effectively purify every cubic inch of air-conditioned space and assist in delivering a cleaner and better indoor air quality environment which is now more crucial than ever,” said Astrid von Oetinger of RGF Environmental.

“The HSA is thankful to have such benevolent industry partners like OtisAir and RGF Environmental Group Inc to aid in advancing the safety and care we provide to our patients,” said Lizzette Yearwood, chief executive officer of the HSA.

“The installation of this system is but one example of the many precautionary measures we have been implementing to keep our patients safe during this time.”