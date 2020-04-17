Cayman Islands prepared to sell COVID-19 tests to other islands

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — The Government of the Cayman Islands says it is prepared to sell up to half of its COVID-19 tests to other countries in the region.

Speaking during a recent press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the territory's Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee had advised that 100,000 kits would be enough for the population.

The territory initially procured 200,000 tests – although only 165,000 of those have arrived, with the remainder being kept in the UK.

So far, a deal has been agreed to sell 20,000 tests to Barbados and Bermuda has been offered the 35,000 tests currently in England but discussions are continuing over exactly how many they need.

It was also disclosed that other countries in the region, including Jamaica, St Lucia, Belize and The Bahamas, as well as other British Overseas Territories including Turks and Caicos, and the Falklands, have made inquiries.

According to McLaughlin, Cayman's leaders would have to exercise the “wisdom of Solomon” to distribute those throughout the region.

However, Lee said he was confident that 100,000 tests would be enough for Cayman and was as many as the island could reasonably use, given other constraints around lab capacity.