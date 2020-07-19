Cayman Islands to reopen borders in September
GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC)— The Government of the Cayman Islands will reopen its borders to international travel starting September 1.
Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, who made the announcement on Friday, said the reopening will come in phases.
“The prospect of reopening is a subject of concern to many in our communities,” said Kirkconnell at government's COVID-19 press briefing, adding that government has noted the COVID-19 situation in North America and beyond.
“We also recognise that keeping our borders closed indefinitely is not reasonable, sustainable and cannot continue from an economic standpoint.”
One of the measures that will be taken once the borders reopen include having passengers take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before entering the country.
Visitors will also be taken to a monitored self isolation for five days, following which they will be given another COVID-19 test and if negative, they will be permitted to leave.
The Government does not have a pre-set number of visitors it intends to allow to travel to Cayman during the first phase.
Instead, that number depends on a number of variables, including the number of people who leave on repatriation flights. “Safety and security will remain the main drivers in decision making,” Kirkconnell said.
“We prefer to err on the side of caution.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy