Cayman offers free HIV testing in honour of National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Health Services Authority (HSA) in the Cayman Islands says it will be offering free HIV testing beginning today, June 24, until July 1 in observance of National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day.

National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day is observed annually on June 27.

The HSA said the testing will be done by appointment only.

“For persons with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of HIV,” the HSA said in a statement.

HIV and STI Programme Coordinator in Cayman, Laura Elniski said, “the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on all our lives. However, we want to continue to provide free HIV testing to those in need.”

“COVID-19 infection is likely to be worse among those with a weakened immune system. This does not mean that all people with HIV are considered at increased risk. Those on HIV treatment with a CD4 count above 200 and an undetectable viral load are not considered to have weakened immune systems. However, you must know your HIV status and the only way to do so is to take a safe and quick blood test,” she added.

The HSA noted that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

People at higher risk should get tested more often.