Cayman offers free HIV testing in honour of National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Health Services Authority (HSA) in the Cayman Islands says it will be offering free HIV testing beginning today, June 24, until July 1 in observance of National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day.
National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day is observed annually on June 27.
The HSA said the testing will be done by appointment only.
“For persons with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of HIV,” the HSA said in a statement.
HIV and STI Programme Coordinator in Cayman, Laura Elniski said, “the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on all our lives. However, we want to continue to provide free HIV testing to those in need.”
“COVID-19 infection is likely to be worse among those with a weakened immune system. This does not mean that all people with HIV are considered at increased risk. Those on HIV treatment with a CD4 count above 200 and an undetectable viral load are not considered to have weakened immune systems. However, you must know your HIV status and the only way to do so is to take a safe and quick blood test,” she added.
The HSA noted that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.
People at higher risk should get tested more often.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy