Cayman records two more COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Cayman Islands Department of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing reported today that it has recorded two more COVID-19 positive cases.

The two bring the total number of cases in the islands to 207, as of 4:00 this afternoon.

There have been 204 recoveries, and one death.

The ministry said the new positive tests were detected from returning travellers, both of whom are asymptomatic and will remain in isolation.

The ministry said the total number of tests completed to date is 36,347.