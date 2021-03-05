Cays to remain closed until March 24

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says all cays will remain closed until March 24, with the exception of the Morant and Pedro Cays which fall under the Morant and Pedro Cays Act of 1971.

The ODPEM said no activities should take place at these locations as the country continues to seek to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It also reminded the public that breaches of the protocol attract a fine of up to one million dollars.

Meanwhile, it said the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established measures.