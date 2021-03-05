Cays to remain closed until March 24
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says all cays will remain closed until March 24, with the exception of the Morant and Pedro Cays which fall under the Morant and Pedro Cays Act of 1971.
The ODPEM said no activities should take place at these locations as the country continues to seek to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It also reminded the public that breaches of the protocol attract a fine of up to one million dollars.
Meanwhile, it said the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established measures.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy