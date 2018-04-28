C'bean countries want holistic approach to development

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Caribbean countries have called for a holistic approach to development that encompasses resilience-building and vulnerability reduction.

The regional leaders participated in the one-day 27th session of the Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee (CDCC) Friday that was also attended by senior decision makers from across the region addressing some of the most pressing issues currently facing the Caribbean.

The meeting was organised in collaboration with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Speakers praised the UN agency for its work over the past 70 years in the sub-region with Minister of Finance, Dr Ubaldus Raymond, noting that “ECLAC's contribution to the research and analysis of development challenges in the region has been invaluable as has its efforts to promulgate initiatives to address critical problems that we face.”

ECLAC's Deputy Executive Secretary for Administration and Programme Analysis, Raúl García-Buchaca, said in keeping with its early beginnings, “the ECLAC presence in the Caribbean has remained as a think-tank stimulating ideas with the view of forging a regional approach to sustainable development with equality.”

The meeting here discussed the “Caribbean Outlook,” which is ECLAC's newest initiative for the region to advance its sustainable development, emphasising resilience-building and vulnerability reduction.

In addition, participants were briefed on the outcomes of the Second meeting of the forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean for Sustainable Development, which took place in earlier this month in Chile.

“The implementation of the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) is critically dependent on the data that is going to monitor that process. Data is critical,” said Diane Quarless, Director of the ECLAC sub regional headquarters for the Caribbean.

“Other noteworthy highlights of the CDCC included the launch of a joint publication by ECLAC and the Caribbean Court of Justice, entitled Ensuring environmental access rights in the Caribbean: Analysis of selected case law; and the premier screening of an ECLAC documentary on the impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria across the Caribbean, featuring exclusive footage and interviews,” according to a statement issued here following the one-day meeting.