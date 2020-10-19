Celebrate modern-day heroes, COVID frontline workers too, PM urges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the nation celebrates and remembers its slate of national heroes, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging Jamaicans not to forget the country's modern day heroes.
In his National Heroes' Day address, the Prime Minister said “as we celebrate Heroes' Day 2020, we must also recognise our modern-day heroes and salute the country's front-line workers for the critical role they play as we unite to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Today, on behalf of a grateful nation, I say thank you,” he said.
Holness also encouraged citizens to stay optimistic during the global pandemic.
“While the onset of COVID-19 has temporarily set back our progress, your Government is optimistic about our recovery. We are resilient, strong, and together we will build forward stronger,” he said.
“As we celebrate National Heroes' Day 2020 under the theme, 'Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride', I remind all Jamaicans to display the resilient spirit we are known for by continuing to observe COVID-19 protocols – wear your mask, wash your hands, sanitise, social distance,” he added.
The Prime Minister and several cabinet members this morning honoured the island's seven national heroes with a wreath laying ceremony at National Heroes' Park.
He urged the nation to not let the contribution of the heroes be forgotten.
“We must teach our young people the history of our nation so that they can take pride in the resilience of our ancestors and be inspired to emulate their greatness,” he said.
National Heroes' Day is observed on the third Monday of October each year.
